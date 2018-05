According to Rumour

Priory Players, St Ignatius Centre, Friday, May 18. 7.15pm

Last year Priory Players took the 44th British All-Winners Drama Festival by storm with their undeniably hilarious performance of farce “Funny Money”.

This year they’re hoping to serve up more laughter with a comedy called “According to Rumour”, by award winning UK writer Robert Scott. Also showing at Wakefield Theatre Royal during Wakefield Drama Festival.