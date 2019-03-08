It’s all elementary to Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes - The Sign of Four

Theatre Royal Wakefield. April 2/3.

Crammed full of adventure, romance, comedy and of course one or two rather brilliant deductions, The Sign of Four is Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s epic second Sherlock Holmes tale, a breath-taking yarn brought to life in this spectacular new stage adaptation by Nick Lane. When Mary Morstan arrives at 221B, Baker Street to request help with the mystery of her missing father, Holmes and Dr Watson become embroiled in a case of murder, corruption and stolen jewels.

Tickets: 01924 211311