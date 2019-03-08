Having as laugh with Andy Hamilton

An Evening with Andy Hamilton

City Varieties, Leeds on May 21

Award-winning comedian, comedy writer and director Andy Hamilton returns this spring with his first ever up close and personal show, An Evening With Andy Hamilton. Audiences will have the opportunity to ask Andy questions on any topic as he takes a look back at his very extensive professional career in comedy. Beginning in 1976, Andy went on to pick up a raft of awards for co-writing and co-directing such household TV classics as Drop The Dead Donkey and Outnumbered.

Tickets: 0113 243 0808