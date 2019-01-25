Great women of the North of England

Where There’s Muck There’s Bras

Theatre Royal Wakefield on Thursday, February 7.

Kate Fox’s Where There’s Muck There’s Bras celebrates the real northern powerhouse - the sung and unsung women of the North of England. Women you might have heard of include Britain’s first astronaut Helen Sharman, the first female speaker of the House of Commons, Betty Boothroyd and music hall star, the inimitable Hylda Baker. Women you may not have heard of include Liverpool’s Hilda James who introduced the front crawl to the UK, Lilian Bader, one of the first black women in the RAF and Red Ellen Wilkinson, the MP who led the Jarrow March! Also coming up at the Theatre Royal is Showstopper! The Improvised Musical (February 8) - spontaneous musical comedy at its absolute finest direct from the West End. See next week’s Go for a Q&A with its artistic director. And on February 9 it’s the turn of The Masters of the House -Europe’s leading musical theatre concert show which features former stars from Les Miserables, Phantom of the Opera, The Producers and other hit West End musicals, performing in concert.

Tickets from 01924 211311.