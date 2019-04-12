Grease is the word in Wakefield

Sing-a-long-a Grease

Theatre Royal Wakefield on April 25 (Tickets 01924211311)

The sing along screening of the classic film starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John is brought to you by the producers of Sing-a-Long-a Sound of Music.

Ever wanted to know what it’s like to be a T-bird or a Pink Lady but never quite felt cool enough to pull it off?

Well, now is your chance to don those pink jackets, grease up those quiffs and let your inhibitions go for an evening where you are the stars and remember Grease is the word...

The evening begins with your host leading a vocal warm-up before they show you how to use your free interactive prop bag. You’ll even get a chance to learn how to hand jive.

Then just sit back and watch Danny & Sandy and the gang, while singing and dancing along to the lyrics as shown on the screen. It couldn’t be easier... or more fun! Fancy dress is strongly encouraged and full audience participation essential.

Increadibly the film was first released in 1978 but goodness how it has stood the test of time. Maybe it’s not so surprising with big name stars and a blockbuster soundtrack that includes memorable hits Grease, Summer Nights and Hopelessly Devoted to you

Please Note: this is a film screening and not a live stage production of Grease.