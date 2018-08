Seasons in the Sun

Theatre Royal Wakefield from September 13 - 22.

It’s the summer of ‘74, and the future is bright for Spag and Paul, as they await their A-Level results. But a job as relief dustbin men will dampen their artistic ambitions. Join them in John Godber’s hilarious ‘fish out of water’ comedy, about women, waste and walking the streets. After this summer, life will never be the same again! Contains strong language. Suitable for over 15s. Stars Adrian Hood and Dave MacCreedy.