Forty-four days of football history

The Damned United

Theatre Royal Wakefield on Saturday, May 26 at 7.30pm

Red Ladder Theatre Company presents the stage version of David Peace’s best-selling book - an acclaimed play with a cast of three performing the gripping story of Brian Clough‘s disastrous 44-day period as manager of Leeds United. A sell-out success when it received its world premiere in 2016, The Damned United tours nationally for the first time in a stripped-back version with Luke Dickson (Brian Clough), David Chafer (Peter Taylor) and Jamie Smelt (Sam Longson/Syd Owen/Jack Kirkland). 01924211311.