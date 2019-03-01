Fire, smoke and loud bands in this brilliant show

Brainiac Live!

Theatre Royal Wakefield on Saturday, March 9

According to The Guardian this is “Science Museum meets Top Gear” so strap on your safety goggles for science’s greatest live show! Based on the multi award-winning TV show, Brainiac Live! will take you on a breathless ride through the wild world of the weird and wonderful. Expect exploding dustbins, combusting microwaves and loads of live daredevil stunts! Watch the Brainiacs delve fearlessly into the mysteries of science! The show contains, pyrotechnics and loud bangs and is suitable for children over six.Tickets: 01924 211311