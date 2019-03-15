Colourful characters and a joy ofa play for Arts Group

Pygmalion

Artspace, Dewsbury on March 16 and then March 18-23 inclusive. (0333 6663366)

Pygmalion, by Bernard Shaw is one of the most celebrated plays of the 20th Century and is the latest offering from Dewsbury Arts Group. The play, which was adapted into one of the greatest musicals of all time “My Fair Lady” is funny, witty and moving - a timeless classic raising the questions of life, love and everything. Will Professor Higgins manage to mould and improve Eliza, the young cockney flower girl, and manage to pass her off as a duchess? One thing he overlooks is that his ‘creation’ has a mind of her own! With colourful characters, the play is a true delight!

ticketsource.co.uk/dewsburyartsgroup