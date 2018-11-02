Classic panto for Wakefield stage

Cinderella

Theatre Royal Wakefield, from November 22 to January 6

Wakefield’s very own pantomime sees Cinderella take on her wicked stepmother and two horrible sisters to get to the ball and meet her Prince.

This is part of what the festive season is all about. A sparkling and magical tale that’s crammed full of breath-taking sets, dazzling costumes and more jokes than you can shake a glass slipper at.

When Cinderella’s wicked step mum and devious sisters set out to stop her from going to the Prince’s ball, something just has to be done.

Enter the most enchanting and magical fairy godmother in all the land who will make sure that Cinderella doesn’t miss her moment.

There’s only one problem… she must return by the time the clock strikes twelve!

Will she make it? There’s only one way to find out!

Get your tickets early for the show of the year from the team that brought us Dick Whittington, Sleeping Beauty and last year’s smash hit Aladdin.

Relaxed Performance - Thursday, November 29, 10am.

BSL Interpreted Performance - Thursday, December 6, 1.30pm and 6pm.

For tickets go to www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk or call the box office on 01924 211311.