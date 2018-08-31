Britain’s Got Talent runner-up to make magic in Wakefield

So how do magicians do what they do?

It’s a centuries old question, but some of the secrets maybe about to be given away by Jamie Raven, who you may remember was runner up in Britain’s Got Talent.

He’s on a nationwide tour and arriving in Wakefield late next month.

The show will culminate in a random member of the audience, with no performing experience whatsoever, being turned into a magician in order to perform the final trick of the show live on stage with Jamie.

Tickets for the show, at the Theatre Royal Wakefield on September 26, are on sale now. Call 01924 211311 or go to www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk