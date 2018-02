Darktown Cabaret

Yorkshire Sculpture Park, Wakefield on February 17.

Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) welcomes the Darktown Turbo Taxi - a second-hand Saab 9-3, customised by artist Jonny Hannah ahead of his Darktown Cabaret - a unique Valentine’s event. The evening will featuring poetry readings, music, singing, piano playing, films and Art Bingo, the artist-curated cabaret includes performances by Hannah, special guests and a three course meal.

