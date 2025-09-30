The Great British Bake Off has already seen plenty of departures so far. The number of bakers in the famous tent have been trimmed down in the opening weeks.
GBBO will see yet another person leave the tent tonight (September 30). But who has been eliminated so far?
1. Aaron - London
38-year-old Aaron lives in London with his boyfriend. He is an Senior Systems Architect and is heading into the Great British Bake Off tent. He is "a passionate baker who fuses French patisserie with Caribbean flair". | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4
2. Iain - Belfast
29=year-old Iain is part of the line-up for Great British Bake Off 2025. Originally from Coleraine, Iain lives in Belfast with his girlfriend Dervla and their cat, Viktor. A software engineer Iain is a self-proclaimed "Yeastie Boy". | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4
3. Jasmine - London
Born and raised in Edinburgh, 23-year-old Jasmine now calls London home. She is a medical student and learnt the basics of bread and cakes through her Mum and aunts. When she’s not in hospital placements, Jasmine’s likely sea swimming, running half marathons or playing hockey for her university team. | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4
4. Lesley - Kent
59-year-old Lesley from Kent is part of the cast for GBBO in 2025. She has been a hairdresser for 45 years and the clients that come to her salon always expect a lovely slice of cake along with their trim. For her, baking is all about comfort, creativity and making people smile, especially when it’s served with a cuppa and a chat. | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4