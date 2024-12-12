There could be some big announcements on the horizon 👀

The Game Awards are taking place in Los Angeles very soon.

Fans will be wondering if they can tune in from home.

Plus can you expect any big announcements?

A new Game of the Year is set to be crowned in a ceremony in Los Angeles this week. Baldur’s Gate 3 is the reigning champion, but the title will be passed on to a fresh contender.

Astro Bot, Black Myth: Wukung, Balatro, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth and Metaphor: ReFantazio are the six games joking it out at The Game Awards 2024. Awards will also be handed out across 28 other categories.

In the past, the Game Awards has also seen major announcements and the debut of brand new trailers for highly anticipated titles. So what can you expect - and can you watch it at home?

When is The Game Awards and what time does it start?

The 2024 award ceremony will take place on Thursday December 12 for audiences in the US and in the early hours of Friday December 13 for Europe and the UK. It is scheduled to start at 4.30pm PT/ 7.30pm ET on December 12 - and 12.30am on December 13 for British audiences.

How to watch The Game Awards 2024?

It is free to watch at home across a variety of different platforms - including YouTube and Twitch. Simply go to the Game Awards page on your preferred platform and tune in.

What to expect from The Game Awards?

As well as handing out the many gongs - 29 in total - fans can likely expect trailers and announcements during the presentation. Bloomberg reporter Jason Schrier told KindaFunnyGames “there are at least two things at TGA that will make you say "holy **** I can't believe these things are here”.

So if that doesn’t get you excited, who knows what will! It has led to many people trying to speculate what the “two things” could possibly be. We will find out more in the early hours of Friday in the UK.

What do you want to win Game of the Year at the Game Awards - and what would you like to see be announced? Share your predictions by email: [email protected].