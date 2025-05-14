After months of rumours and speculation, the cast of The Celebrity Traitors has been confirmed. It comes as the BBC dropped a first look at the highly anticipated spin-off.
Claudia Winkleman is back on hosting duties at the Traitors Castle and a motley crew of famous faces will be taking on the deadly game of deception and murder later this year. They will be competing to win £100,000 for a charity of their choice, the Beeb revealed.
A regular civilian season of The Traitors is also set to arrive in early January 2026 - so it is going to be quite the 12 months for fans of the show. Claudia added: “We’re incredibly lucky these brilliant people have said yes. I’d love to say we’ll take it easy on them and they’ll just wander round the castle and eat toast for a couple of weeks but that would be a lie."
But who are the stars heading to The Traitors Castle? See the full cast of Celebrity Traitors 2025 below.
