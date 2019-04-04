Thai style salad with beef

This dish is packed full of fresh ingredients and bursting with flavour. The sweet, Asian flavours in this hearty salad make it ideal for a quick lunch.

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

You’ll need:

300 Chantenay carrots

2 rib eye steaks

3 tbsp masaman red curry paste

3 tbsp vegetable oil

1 tbsp fish sauce

1 tsp light brown sugar

1 tbsp olive oil

2 250g packs ready cooked jasmine rice

1 red chilli, sliced

½ pack basil, chopped

I tbsp toasted sesame seeds

To serve:

Soy sauce and hot sauce (optional)

What to do:

Gently steam the Chantenay carrots until just tender.

Smear the steaks in the masaman paste and set to one side.

Whisk together the vegetable oil, fish sauce and light brown sugar to make a dressing.

Heat a frying pan until really hot, then brush the steaks with the olive oil and cook for 2 minutes each side, remove to a board to rest.

In a big salad bowl mix the rice, chillies and basil, toss through the dressing.

Slice the steaks finely and top the rice with them.

Add the Chantenay carrots and toasted sesame seeds and serve with soy sauce and chilli sauce.

Recipe is courtesy of www. chantenay.co.uk

Main photo shows Thai style Chantenay and beef salad. Above, tasty Chantenay carrots.