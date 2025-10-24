It is time for ‘Icons’ week on Strictly Come Dancing - but what songs will featured? 💃🕺📺

Strictly Come Dancing’s Icon week has arrived.

The stars will be taking on music legends.

But what songs will feature this week?

Strictly Come Dancing’s cast of stars will be taking on ‘Icons’ from the music world this weekend. The theme for the latest round of action has been confirmed.

The show has already taken on a fan favourite in movie week, but it is time for another set of themed dances. But what routines can you expect?

What week is it on Strictly Come Dancing?

Katya Jones and Lewis Cope during their appearance on the live show of Saturday's Strictly Come Dancing show. Photo: BBC

Prepare to warm up your singing voices because it is ‘Icons’ week on Strictly Come Dancing. The series 23 celebs and their professional dance partners will be taking on some of the biggest names in the music world.

It is one of the regular themed weeks on Strictly and comes after a non-themed week seven days ago. But which songs will feature this time around?

Full list of songs and dances for week 5

It is almost time for the stars to return to the dance floor for ‘Icons’ week. And befitting the name, the celebs will be performing routines set to tracks by some of the biggest names in the music world.

Alex and Johannes - Foxtrot to Here You Come Again by Dolly Parton

Amber and Nikita - Cha Cha Cha to Break Free by Ariana Grande

Balvinder and Julian - Quickstep to Texas Hold 'Em by Beyoncé

Ellie and Vito - Salsa to Spice Girls Medley

George and Alexis - Jive to As It Was by Harry Styles

Harry and Karen - Argentine Tango to Caught Up by Usher

Jimmy and Lauren - American Smooth to Purple Rain by Prince

Karen and Carlos - Rumba to Think Twice by Céline Dion

La Voix and Aljaž - Salsa to Strong Enough by Cher

Lewis and Katya - Quickstep to Ring of Fire by Johnny Cash

Vicky and Kai - Couple's Choice to Fight For This Love by Cheryl

When is Strictly Come Dancing on this weekend?

The BBC’s iconic competition will be hitting our screens with two routines this weekend. It will be back for a regular live show on Saturday (October 25) and it is due to start at the slightly earlier time of 6.25pm.

Strictly will be back for this week’s result show on Sunday (October 26) evening. It is due to start at 7.15pm.

