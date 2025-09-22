Strictly Come Dancing 2025 odds: the Strictly stars backed to be in trouble in week one - full details

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 22nd Sep 2025, 08:18 BST

Strictly Come Dancing’s odds have changed after the launch show 👀🕺💃

Strictly Come Dancing has revealed the couples for 2025. One pairing has quickly jumped out in particular to fans.

The nation was properly introduced to the 15 stars competing in the latest edition of the show on Saturday (September 20) evening. Two new professional dancers also made their debuts.

A special guest was on hand to help with the launch show at the weekend. Remind yourself of who it was.

The early favourite was named last week and it was a surprise one. However, you might be wondering how the odds have changed after the 2025 couples were revealed.

Ahead of week one, Oddschecker has revealed the stars who could be at risk. Here’s all you need to know!

GMB's Hollywood Correspondent has swapped the glitz of LA for Strictly. He has the joint-longest odds to win the show at 125/1 via Oddschecker with them drifting even after the partner reveal.

1. Ross King - 125/1

GMB's Hollywood Correspondent has swapped the glitz of LA for Strictly. He has the joint-longest odds to win the show at 125/1 via Oddschecker with them drifting even after the partner reveal. | BBC Photo: BBC

Former England rugby captain Chris Robshaw is part of the cast of Strictly 2025. He has the joint-longest odds to win at 125/1 via Oddschecker - his odds had shortened by they have drifted again.

2. Chris Robshaw - 125/1

Former England rugby captain Chris Robshaw is part of the cast of Strictly 2025. He has the joint-longest odds to win at 125/1 via Oddschecker - his odds had shortened by they have drifted again. | BBC Photo: BBC

Paul Robinson from Neighbours is part of the cast for Strictly Come Dancing 2025. His actor Stefan Dennis is 40/1 to win via Oddschecker.

3. Stefan Dennis - 40/1

Paul Robinson from Neighbours is part of the cast for Strictly Come Dancing 2025. His actor Stefan Dennis is 40/1 to win via Oddschecker. | BBC Photo: BBC

Former Premier League footballer Jimmy is part of the cast for Strictly this year. He has some of the longest odds. He is 40/1 to win via Oddschecker - with his odds shortening slightly after the launch show.

4. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink - 40/1

Former Premier League footballer Jimmy is part of the cast for Strictly this year. He has some of the longest odds. He is 40/1 to win via Oddschecker - with his odds shortening slightly after the launch show. | BBC Photo: BBC

