Stop everything - you can now get a MINCE PIE Yorkshire pudding

A Birkenshaw pub has seriously upped its Christmas game by serving a festive favourite in a Yorkshire pudding.

The Heathfield Farm dining and carvery on Heathfield Lane has combined the quirky flavours to create the ultimate seasonal sweet treat. Known for its filled Yorkshire puddings, the carvery has introduced the UK’s first mince pie Yorkshire pudding to meet the growing demand for innovative dishes and exciting food fusions.

The unique creation comprises of a hot mince pie sitting in a crispy Yorkshire pudding, drizzled with icing, dusted with icing sugar, and served with creamy custard.

Kevin Wilson, general manager at the Heathfield Farm, said: “There’s no time quite like Christmas to gather the family and feast together – and no festive spread would be complete without a mince pie or two!

“Our filled Yorkshire puddings are always a hit with our guests, but usually we’re encouraging diners to pack them full of succulent meats and seasonal vegetables. This Christmas we wanted to combine the classic Yorkie pud with a seasonal sweet treat to create something truly spectacular, which also tastes delicious.

“We’re not shy of wacky and wonderful food combinations here at the Heathfield Farm, and we hope our guests are as excited as we are to try our new seasonal dish – we’re sure they’ll love it!”

Mince pie Yorkshire puddings are available now at the Heathfield Farm for £2.49 while stocks last. Guests can enjoy the quirky dish as well as the newly launched festive menu.

Mince pie Yorkshire puddings are available at 67 Farmhouse Inns pubs nationwide, to find your nearest pub visit farmhouseinns.co.uk/find-us.

