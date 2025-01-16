Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ahead of Sabrina Carpenter’s eagerly-anticipated UK tour, here’s a look where the cheapest tickets can be found 🎶💲🎟

The countdown to Sabrina Carpenter’s arrival in the UK has already started.

The pop superstar is bringing her Short N’ Sweet tour to Birmingham, London, Manchester and Glasgow throughout March 2025.

But as face value ticket sales have sold out through ticketing agents, where’s the cheapest place to buy tickets for Sabrina Carpenter - and where would you have to travel to?

Sabrina Carpenter's UK tour has become one of the most sought-after events of 2025, with fans scrambling for tickets after the meteoric rise of the Short n’ Sweet singer in 2024.

Known for her infectious pop hits and electric live performances, it's no surprise demand for her shows is sky-high. However, for those who missed out on the initial ticket rush, resale platforms may be the only chance to secure a spot at one of her UK dates.

But with prices fluctuating wildly across different sites, where can fans find the cheapest resale tickets? The face value cost of tickets to her show when they were on sale through Ticketmaster were around the £71.70 mark - so how much more can you expect to spend if indeed there is that FOMO creeping up closer to the start of her tour?

Well, we've crunched the numbers and combed through the most popular resale platforms to help you decide.

The science part

We set our goal to find the cheapest possible ticket to see Sabrina Carpenter on tour in the United Kingdom, using the top search results on Google for ‘resale tickets,’ and then compared those prices with the cheapest ticket to see Sabrina Carpenter at face value.

All prices gathered are correct as of the time of writing, however due to the demand for the tour, these cheaper ticketing options may change due to availability.

What are the current re-sale prices for Sabrina Carpenter tickets?

Ahead of Sabrina Carpenter's UK tour, how much are resale tickets currently going for in the event FOMO catches up with you? | Canva/Getty Images

While for some resellers such as Twickets or Tixel it looks a little early for them to be offering resale tickets, we did manage to find some sites in our quest that have offered the following prices for one ticket to Sabrina Carpenter’s UK tour.

Birmingham - Utilita Arena - March 6 2025

Twickets - No tickets currently on offer

Viagogo - £285

StubHub - £265

Tixel - No tickets currently on offer

TicketSwap - No tickets currently on offer

London - The O2 - March 8 2025

Twickets - No tickets currently on offer

Viagogo - £208

StubHub - £259

Tixel - No tickets currently on offer

TicketSwap - No tickets currently on offer

London - The O2 - March 9 2025

Twickets - No tickets currently on offer

Viagogo - £207

StubHub - £236

Tixel - No tickets currently on offer

TicketSwap - No tickets currently on offer

Glasgow - OVO Hydro - March 11 2025

Twickets - No tickets currently on offer

Viagogo - £267

StubHub - £277

Tixel - No tickets currently on offer

TicketSwap - No tickets currently on offer

Manchester - Co-op Live - March 13 2025

Twickets - No tickets currently on offer

Viagogo - £225

StubHub - £248

Tixel - No tickets currently on offer

TicketSwap - No tickets currently on offer

Manchester - Co-op Live - March 14 2025

Twickets - No tickets currently on offer

Viagogo - £238 (standing)

StubHub - £275

Tixel - No tickets currently on offer

TicketSwap - No tickets currently on offer

Where is the cheapest place to see Sabrina Carpenter in the UK?

The cheapest resale tickets available so far would be for Carpenter’s show at London’s The O2 on March 9, 2025, listed at £207 on Viagogo. Although for those who are looking to stand amongst the crowd during her visit to the UK, the £238 ticket for her show in Manchester on March 14 2025 is a standing ticket - so there is that option if you want to pay an extra £31.

Are there any tickets left to see Sabrina Carpenter on her UK tour at face value?

Sadly, all tickets so far for Sabrina Carpenter’s tour in the United Kingdom have sold out, including her performance scheduled at London’s BST Hyde Park event on July 5 2025.

If you’ve missed out on Sabrina Carpenter tickets, don’t miss out on some other tours coming to the United Kingdom in 2025 - check out our guide to this year’s biggest concerts and avoid missing out once again this year.