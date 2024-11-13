Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Lydon hits the road in 2025 with his celebrated post-punk group 🎶

Public Image Limited have announced they are to embark on a widespread UK tour in 2025.

The tour includes dates in Leeds, Newcastle, Bristol and three performances as part of the Stone Valley Festival.

Here’s the full list of tour dates and how you can get tickets to avoid missing out on see the band live.

Public Image Limited, the group John Lydon formed after leaving the Sex Pistols, have announced a huge UK wide tour set to take place from May 2025.

The group, considered the pioneers of post-punk, kick off their dates with a performance at the O2 Academy in Bristol on May 22 2025, with performances set to take place in Barnsley, Leeds, Oxford, Sheffield, Lincoln and Leicester across the space of nearly four months.

PiL are also slated to perform three times at the Stone Valley Festival 2025, taking place in Newark, Ware and Durham respectively.

Speaking about the prospect of touring after the death of both his wife Nora and best friend/tour manager John “Rambo” Stevens, John Lydon admitted he thought the last PiL tour would be the last.

Lydon said: “I thought that might be it. After losing Nora, and Rambo, I couldn’t see a way through. I’d already committed to the spoken word tour, this spring, and I never let anyone down – I always stick to my word – so I had to do those dates.

“The thing is, people were so overwhelmingly positive, and they asked me to tour PiL again. With so many people asking and with the band meaning so much to them, I couldn’t just stay on my sofa and not tour – tempting though that obviously is.”

Where are PiL performing in the UK on their 2025 tour?

John Lydon is set to hit the road once again with PiL with a series of dates set to take place from May 2025. | Getty Images

Public Image Ltd are set to perform at the following venues on the following dates in 2025.

May 22 2025: O2 Academy, Bristol

May 23 2025: Stone Valley Festival South, Ware

May 24 2025: O2 Academy, Bournemouth

May 29 2025: Birdwell, Barnsley

May 30 2025: Boiler Shop, Newcastle

May 31 2025: Epic Studios, Norwich

June 14 2025: Depot, Cardiff

June 26 2025: White Rock, Hastings

June 27 2025: Stone Valley Festival Midlands, Newark

June 28 2025: O2 Academy, Oxford

July 3 2025: O2 Academy, Leicester

July 4 2025: Engine Shed, Lincoln

July 5 2025: Guildhall, Portsmouth

July 30 2025: Leadmill, Sheffield

July 31 2025: Roadmenders, Northampton

August 1 2025: Picturedrome, Holmfirth

August 7 2025: Rebellion Festival, Blackpool

August 8 2025: Stone Valley Festival North, Durham

August 9 2025: Empire, Coventry

When can I get tickets to see PiL on their 2025 UK tour?

Presale access

Those with access to O2 Priority, artist or venue presales will be able to grab your tickets to see PiL performing in 2025 from November 13 2024.

General ticket sales

The remaining allocation of tickets will then go on public sale through Ticketmaster UK or Ticketweb from 10am on November 15 2025.

What have Public Image Ltd been performing recently during their shows?

All the favourites, to put it bluntly.

But according to Setlist.FM, Public Image Limited performed the following set on October 31 2023 during their show at La Laiterie, Strasbourg, France.

Penge

Albatross

Being Stupid Again

This Is Not a Love Song

Poptones

Death Disco

The Room I Am In

Flowers of Romance

Memories

Car Chase

The Body

Warrior

Shoom

Encore:

Public Image

Open Up (Leftfield cover)

