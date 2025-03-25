What time is Protection on TV today? ITV start time and episode preview
- Protection is back with a new episode tonight.
- The ITV show took a surprise break yesterday.
- But what time does it start?
Protection will be back with a bang after a surprise break on ITV last night. The crime drama took an evening off because of live sport on the broadcaster.
Siobhan Finneran stars in the new thriller set in the high-stakes world of witness protection. See who else is in the cast here.
But how can you watch the latest episode of Protection - and what to expect? Here’s all you need to know:
What time is Protection on ITV today?
ITV’s latest crime drama took a bit of a surprise break yesterday (March 24) because the broadcaster was showing England’s World Cup qualifying match against Latvia. The show will return at 9pm today (March 25) and the episode is scheduled to run for an hour, including adverts.
Protection will be back for its final two episodes on Sunday (March 30) and next Monday (March 31). Both will also start at 9pm, the broadcaster has confirmed.
How to watch Protection?
The show is being broadcast on ITV1/ 1HD - with the latest episode starting at 9pm today. It can also be watched an hour later on ITV1+1 if you can’t watch it live.
Protection’s full boxset is available on ITVX right now. All six episodes are currently available to watch.
What to expect from Protection episode four?
The stakes are going to continue to get higher as Protection enters the back-half of its debut season. The preview for episode four, via Radio Times, reads: “Liz fights to prove foul play, but she is sabotaged and also comes under unwelcome scrutiny from Wheatley - meanwhile, the danger gets closer to home as a new suspect emerges.”
