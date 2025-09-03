Over 30 minutes of new gameplay is set to be declassified 🎮👀

PlayStation’s State of Play will return today (September 3).

Gamers will get a new look at 007 First Light.

The James Bond game is from IO Interactive.

Prepare to enjoy a Martini, shaken, not stirred, as PlayStation is set to give gamers a fresh look at the new James Bond game. State of Play is returning for this one-off special deep dive.

IO Interactive will lift the lid on 007 First Light this afternoon. It will include declassified new gameplay from the famous agent’s upcoming espionage action-adventure thrill ride.

But what can you expect from the presentation and what is the schedule? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is the PlayStation event today?

Sony’s State of Play will be back with a special event focusing on the upcoming James Bond game - 007 First Light. The official reveal trailer also debuted at PlayStation’s summer showcase in June.

It is due to start at 7pm British time and 8pm in Europe. For those in America, it will start at 11am PT/ 2am ET.

You can watch the show live on PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

How long is the show and what to expect?

The 007 First Light showcase is set to run for more than 30 minutes, PlayStation has said. It will offer a deep dive into the kind of gameplay fans can expect once the game is released.

It will feature a playthrough of Bond’s first mission as an MI6 recruit. The action includes everything from high-speed car chases to on-foot stealth sequences and shootouts.

Stay tuned after the playthrough for insights from IO Interactive on the intense espionage gameplay.