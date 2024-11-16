Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Netflix’s fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson has drawn heavy criticism on social media.

The event suffered technical difficulties - including buffering issues.

Fans slammed the spectacle as ‘just sad’ and ‘depressing’

Internet star turned boxer Jake Paul beat Mike Tyson in the highly-anticipated fight on Netflix. However many viewers were not left impressed by the spectacle.

The bout marked Iron Mike’s first return to the ring for a professional match in nearly 20 years - since his loss to Kevin McBride in June 2005. The 31 year age gap between the two fighters is the largest in professional boxing history and it played a significant role as the fight went the distance.

Before the fight, Netflix users in Britain were warned that if they made a TV licence mistake when watching the bout they could land a £1,000 fine. Paul vs Tyson wasn’t the only fight on the night as a full undercard took place - including the rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.

Boxing fans slam ‘just sad’ fight on Netflix

Jake Paul during the open workout for the Netflix fight. Photo: Ayisha Collins/Getty Images for Netflix | Ayisha Collins/Getty Images for Netflix

The fight reportedly came in for some technical difficulties during the stream, according to USA Today. It included users complaining about buffering issues early on during the event.

But once the main event of the night began, many viewers were left disappointed by the spectacle. With many taking to social media to vent their frustrations and share their sadness.

One fan tweeted: “Genuinely depressing to watch multiple rounds go by and Mike Tyson not throw a single punch.”

Sportswriter Shea Serrano wrote: “Going from the taylor-serrano fight to the paul-tyson fight is like if you watched the super bowl and then immediately after the super bowl you watched two people play paper football on a table in Denny's at 3am.”

Another account added: “Just sad smh. I cut it off because I couldn’t watch anymore. It’s sad to see Mike Tyson like this because I went to every Tyson fight. This fight tonight was not great for boxing.”

One fan tweeted: “Mike Tyson, as good as he once was, is just too old to be fighting Jake Paul.”

Fans joke about the Netflix fight

Some social media users took the opportunity to poke fun at the event. One person wrote: “If you ever feel useless at your job, remember someone created a Trunk Colours graphic to help viewers tell Mike Tyson and Jake Paul apart.”

Another added: “Sure millions of people wasted their evenings with that fight but millions of people also got to see Tyson's ass, and you really can't put a price tag on that.”

One user joked: “There’s a part of my childhood that’s gone forever if Tyson loses tonight. Like if Jordan got crossed up by Mr Beast.”

A Twitter user wrote: “I want to get in a time machine to go back to 1998 and try to convince people that in 2024 a near-60 year old Mike Tyson will be fighting a kid from Disney Channel over the world wide web via the company that rents DVDs via mail, broadcast by Rosie Perez.”

One person joked: “The national anthem being sang before 58 year old mike tyson boxes a roided out youtuber. This is what america is all about.”

Did you stay up for the fight? Was it worth watching and what did you make of it. Let me know by emailing me: [email protected].