Channel 4’s drama Patience was filmed in York

Channel 4’s new drama Patience is filmed in the historic city of York.

A British remake of French show Astrid, it moves the action from Paris to the UK.

I attempted to find the filming locations featured in the show.

Patience is Channel 4’s major new crime drama kick-starting 2025. It follows an autistic woman who uses her love of puzzles to help the police solve crimes.

While watching the first episode, I realised that a lot of the locations looked extremely familiar. It turned out that the vast majority of the filming took place in York - the beautiful, historic city I call home.

So I decided to set out and see if I could find as many of the filming locations as possible. Here’s how it went!

Where was Patience filmed?

Patience Evans (Ella Maisy Purvis), Detective Bea Metcalf (Laura Fraser), Will Akbari (Ali Ariaie) and Jake Hunter (Nathan Welsh) | Channel 4

The vast majority of the filming for the new Channel 4 drama took place in the city of York. Locations include the iconic Minster, along the famous falls and around Clifford’s Tower.

It wouldn’t be a film shoot in York without featuring the shambles as well of course. There was also plenty of filming along the River Ouse, which runs through the heart of the city.

Scenes were filmed along Kings Staith, while filming also took place in the area around Monk Gate. A street called New Walk Terrace, not far from the Fulford area of the city, was also used for filming.

However, not all of the filming was actually done in York - they did film parts of the show in Antwerp in Belgium. So if those scenes really stand out compared to the rest - that is the reason why.

How easy was it to find the filming locations?

York is a pretty compact city and is eminently walkable, so it only took me a couple of hours to hunt around for places I’d spotted during the show. The Minster, Shambles, Clifford’s Tower and the walls are all very central - so if you are visiting the city, you can easily find them all without much effort.

You can watch my full hunt around the city in the video at the top of this article. Let me know if you recognised any of the locations in Patience when you watched it by emailing me: [email protected].