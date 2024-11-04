Pantomime season begins in Yorkshire from November 2024, with a number of venues and theatre groups already touring what fans of the artform can expect ahead of Christmas 2024.
This year’s list of pantomimes almost reads like a “greatest hits,” with Cinderella and Beauty and The Beast seemingly the more popular pantomime options taking place across the region this year; though there’s always room from Dick Whittington and Aladdin during panto season.
We’ve rounded up 15 pantomimes taking place across Yorkshire in 2024, with tickets to many of the performances taking place available through ATG Tickets, if not directly from the box office of the locations themselves.
1. Cinderella - Wakefield
Join the Theatre Royal in Wakefield for the godmother of all pantos – Cinderella. The marvellous tale of rags-to-riches is guaranteed to thrill all the family and bring a touch of magic to your festive celebrations from November 26 2024. Featuring the glittering sets, gorgeous costumes, and glorious music you have come to know and love in Wakefield, not to mention gags a plenty to make you laugh your glass slippers off. | Provided
2. Beauty and the Beast - Harrogate
When an arrogant Prince is cursed to live as a Beast in an enchanted castle, his only hope is to find true love. Will the Beast learn how to love and be loved in return? Will Belle melt the Beast’s frosty heart? Will the spell be broken before the last rose petal falls? Packed with sparkle and festive fun, Harrogate Theatre’s magical family pantomime is a seasonal spectacular from November 27 2024. | Provided
3. Jack and The Beanstalk - Leeds
A very different format to the traditional Christmas pantomime, Rock ‘n’ Roll Pantos mix traditional elements of audience participation and corny gags with a jukebox full of classic rock anthems and chart-toppers, all performed live on stage by an ultra-talented cast of actor-musicians from November 29 2024 at the City Varieties Music Hall in Leeds. | Provided
4. Dick Whittington - Huddersfield
Dick Whittington is down on his luck. So one day he decides to embark on an epic quest. He's heard the streets of London are paved with gold, so along with his loveable cat, he sets off from Huddersfield to seek his fame and fortune. The pantomime performs at the Lawrence Batley Theatre from December 2 2024. | Provided