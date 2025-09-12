One Piece’s Egghead Arc will continue this weekend 📺

One Piece has been a fixture on our TVs for decades.

The show is now at more than 1,000 episodes.

But when is the next episode out?

One Piece is hitting the seas for the next episode in the Egghead Arc this weekend. Fans were caught out by a surprise break recently but normal service has resumed.

The iconic anime will be releasing episodes throughout September, while the manga is also continuing to put out chapters weekly. Viewers will get to enjoy either episode 1142 or 1143, depending on if they watch it on Netflix or Crunchyroll.

Netflix has also announced a remake of One Piece that will start all the way back at the East Blue saga. It will give the classic stories like Romance Dawn and Arlong Park a fresh take - find out all we know so far.

But when will the latest episode of the current anime be released? Here’s all you need to know:

When is the next episode of One Piece out?

One Piece is adapting the Egghead Arc in 2025 | Toei Animation

The show is currently adapting the manga’s mammoth Egghead Arc, which takes place on the titular Egghead Island. It has returned to its usual weekly schedule after a surprise break recently.

One Piece episode 1143 is set to be released on Sunday (September 14) on the popular streaming service Crunchyroll. It is due to come out at 4.45pm British time, which is 11.45am ET/ 8.45am PT.

For those who watch the show on Netflix, the show is a week behind and will be airing episode 1142 today (September 13). Episode 1143 will be released on the iconic streamer on September 20.

Who is behind the new One Piece anime?

The latest take on the show will be produced by Wit Studios, who are a bit of a household name in the anime world right now. They have produced works like the first three seasons of Attack on Titan, Spy X Family and Vinland Saga.

It is set to be called The One Piece, to distinguish it from the currently airing original series. Netflix will be the home of the show.

Announced back in December 2023, the show will be directed by Masashi Koizuka. Netflix released an interview with the staff in August 2024, which did give a brief glimpse at some early designs.

