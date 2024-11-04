French bossa-wave group Nouvelle Vague celebrate 21 years as a group in 2025

Nouvelle Vague have announced their set to tour the United Kingdom in 2025.

The group, known for their bossa nova covers of post-punk tracks, will be celebrating their 21st anniversary with dates in Leeds, Newcastle and two nights in London.

Here’s the full list of tour dates, and what covers the band have previously performed live.

If you’ve ever caught yourself watching a film or the TV and heard a funky, if not slightly poppy take on a classic track, chances are that you’ve just experienced Nouvelle Vague.

The beloved bossa nova act, known for taking songs such as Dead Kennedys’ Too Drunk to F*** and subvert it into a loungey, Parisian-flavoured pop ditties, are celebrating their 21st anniversary in 2025 - and are inviting audiences in the United Kingdom to come celebrate.

Such was the sultry nature of the track that horror movie fans were treated to the cover when it featured in Robert Rodriguez’s 2007 film Planet Terror, while fans of Richard Cheese’s covers are no doubt familiar with the act too.

The group will kick off the UK leg of their celebrations on November 12 2025, performing at Nottingham’s Metronome, before dates across the country including Leeds, Norwich, Lincoln, Glasgow and two nights at London’s hallowed KOKO throughout the month.

The French new wave band have captivated audiences worldwide for over two decades, initially conceived as a one-off tribute to the post-punk genre, reimagined through the lens of bossa nova. However, their debut album unexpectedly soared to global acclaim, establishing the group as a musical phenomenon.

The group’s most recent album, inspired by vocalist Alonya’s rendition of Should I Stay Or Should I Go by The Clash and a drum and bass reworking of The Cure’s A Forest continues Nouvelle Vague’s tradition of reinventing classics.

Where are Nouvelle Vague touring in the United Kingdom?

Nouvelle Vague take their 21st anniversary celebrations to the following locations on the following dates:

When can I get tickets to see Nouvelle Vague on their UK tour?

Tickets to see Nouvelle Vague perform on one of their UK tour dates in 2025 are available to purchase now through the band’s official website.

What could Nouvelle Vague perform during their 2025 UK tour?

We go back to Nouvelle Vague’s performance in the heart of the world of bossa nova - Brazil. During their set at the Circo Voador, Cabo Frio, Brazil on November 2 2024, Setlist.FM reports the following covers were performed.

Love Will Tear Us Apart (Joy Division cover)

People Are People (Depeche Mode cover)

Only You (Yazoo cover)

Making Plans for Nigel (XTC cover)

This Is Not a Love Song (Public Image Ltd cover)

Girls on Film (Duran Duran cover)

What I Like Most About You is Your Girlfriend (The Specials cover)

A Forest (The Cure cover)

Marian (The Sisters of Mercy cover)

Teenage Kicks (The Undertones cover)

Should I Stay or Should I Go (The Clash cover)

Just Can't Get Enough (Depeche Mode cover)

She's in Parties (Bauhaus cover)

The Guns of Brixton (The Clash cover)

Too Drunk to F*** (Dead Kennedys cover)

Shout (Tears for Fears cover)

You Spin Me Round (Dead or Alive cover)

I Melt With You (Modern English cover)

Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn't've) (Buzzcocks cover)

Human Fly (The Cramps cover)

Blue Monday (New Order cover)

This Charming Man (The Smiths cover)

In a Manner of Speaking (Tuxedomoon cover)

Have you seen Nouvelle Vague perform live before or are you familiar with some of their covers in passing? Will you be heading to their UK tour in 2025? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment below.