The Euro-pop star DJ, real name Jonas Erik Altberg, will be bringing his famous hits like… 'Now You're Gone'and 'All I Ever Wanted' along with the anthem 'Angel in the Night', to the dancefloor & taking his fans back to the 00’s glory days of carefree dance music.

Taking place on Friday July 14, Basshunter is set to take over the town's hottest new haunt which promises to inject new energy into Warrington's nightlife scene, bringing with it a full programme of first class live entertainment.

And, as part of the nightclub's opening weekend celebrations, Truth will also welcome The UK's No.1 Mashup DJ Duo, SWITCH DISCO, who will follow Basshunter with a performance on Saturday 15th July.

SWITCH DISCO

Other acts confirmed also includes, DJ DANNY T on Sat 22nd July, TIKTOK stars CAL THE DRAGON on Sat 29th July & 3 BLOKES & BEERS on Sat 12th August.

A spokesperson for Truth - which replaces the old Trilogy nightclub on 15-17 Friars Gate - said today: “We're delighted to welcome a true dance icon in Basshunter to Truth for our launch event in July. Our goal is to be the best venue in and around Warrington for service levels and entertainment.

“Truth is going to provide a great night which will always put the customer first. We're offering great value for money with the best DJs available.

“We also want to provide a platform for some of the UK's hottest emerging DJs and celebrate all of the amazing music we have in the North West and the country right now.”

BassHunter

With upgraded state-of-the-art lighting and bigger sound systems, multiple dance floors, and VIP sections, Truth has pledged to offer an immersive and unforgettable night out, featuring a mix of musical styles and genres.

Having sold more than six million records, won a number of awards, and even having time for a memorable performance on Celebrity Big Brother, Basshunter is back on the road bringing his unique brand of night-out nostalgia to Warrington.

Meanwhile, SWITCH DISCO are poised and ready to unleash their firebrand version of seductive and immersive dance to the people of the North West of the country.

With over four million monthly listeners on Spotify, the DJ/producer duo have been working together for over ten years fusing all of the best bits from the dance music scene.

Signed to Sony UK's Relentless Records, the pair's debut single 'Everything' was the sound of the summer in 2021 after being used as the soundtrack to the opening scene of the Love Island Series.

Tickets for the Basshunter gig at Truth on Friday 14th July and SWITCH DUO on Saturday 15th July are available now via Fatsoma.com. Prices start at just £3 plus a booking fee.

For more information about Truth and upcoming events visit www.truthwarrington.co.uk.