DJ Jeremy Healy to help The Terrace celebrate its 10th Birthday

Iconic club DJ comes to Dewsbury Jeremy Healy is famed as an iconic club DJ, member of 80s duo, Haysi Fantaysee, record producer, and a renowned sound engineer for various fashion houses. He can often be found performing at music festivals and dance clubs but it’s rare to see him in a town like Dewsbury, performing for just 100 people. Yet this is what’s happening on 1st November, and there’s a great reason.

A big year for The Terrace

The Terrace is celebrating 10 years since being taken over by Beerhouses – a small pub group, operating pubs in West Yorkshire and Stalybridge. The Terrace is Beerhouses only events and private hire venue and it is rapidly building a name for itself over the last year in particular as a dance music destination. After hosting Utah Saints, Allister Whitehead, Dave Beer, and Secret DJ, it’s been a massive year, and it only seems right that an iconic DJ like Jeremy Healy should kick off the venue’s 10th birthday celebrations.

The driving force behind this reinvention of The Terrace, which has been known as The Glue Pot and The Old Turk over the years, is Sarah Barnes, MD of Beerhouses and huge dance music fan:

Jeremy Healy at The Terrace

“People just don’t expect to see acts of this magnitude in intimate venues like The Terrace and they definitely don’t imagine they’ll come to small towns like Dewsbury. I’ve been on a mission to prove that you don’t have to go to big cities like Leeds and Manchester to see top class acts and that you will get a very different club experience in a small venue.”

“To top off this year, that has seen such iconic acts here, with Jeremy helping us celebrate 10 years is more than I could have ever anticipated when we took the venue over in 2014.”

Tickets are available from Skiddle https://skiddle.com/e/39996961. However, with only room for 100, you need to be quick.