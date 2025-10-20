Netflix is ‘down’ for a number of users amid the global internet outages on October 20 🚨📺

Netflix is down for some users today (October 20).

People have reported ‘constant crashing’.

It comes amid the global AWS outage.

Netflix has been ‘down’ for some users amid the global internet issues today. The streaming service is among many services to be affected in recent hours.

Some people have been greeted by ‘can’t connect’ messages, while others have reported ‘constant crashing’. The Amazon Web Service outage has caused major disruption across the world.

Major apps like Snapchat, Hinge, banking services, Pinterest, and even HMRC’s website have been impacted throughout the day. But what is the latest on Netflix?

Is Netflix down in the UK?

The autumn weather is really starting to bite and many of us are likely wanting to kick-back and watch some TV after a hard day at work - amid the internet outages as well. However, some Netflix users have been experiencing issues this evening (October 20).

Downdetector has seen a big spike in people reporting problems around 7.30pm, British time. Users have reported ‘constant crashing’ when using the app.

This reporter tried Netflix out on the TV, my phone, and my iPad and did not experience any issues at the time of writing. So it may not be as widespread as problems with Snapchat, Pinterest, and Battlefield 6.

What happened with AWS?

The bulk of the disruption on Monday can be traced back to issues with Amazon Web Service, which provides cloud-computing and API services for major platforms. Initial problems emerged before 8am British time.

Despite seeming to be resolved around midday, further issues emerged throughout the afternoon. The reports of troubles with Netflix have been logged on Downdetector during this period.

In the latest update, AWS said: “Our mitigations to resolve launch failures for new EC2 instances continue to progress and we are seeing increased launches of new EC2 instances and decreasing networking connectivity issues in the US-EAST-1 Region.

“We are also experiencing significant improvements to Lambda invocation errors, especially when creating new execution environments (including for Lambda@Edge invocations).”

Follow all the latest updates in our main article on the outage. Let me know if you are still experiencing problems by email: [email protected] .