Netflix is looking for couples to appear in a new reality show - how to apply

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Technology and TV writer

Published 19th Feb 2025, 11:29 BST

Netflix is looking for couples at a ‘crossroads’ for a new show 💘
  • Netflix is trying to find couples to appear in a new reality show.
  • Blue Therapy will come to the streaming service in the future.
  • And it could not be easier to apply.

Netflix is looking for couples ‘at a crossroads ’to take part in a new reality show. Blue Therapy is coming to the streamer in the near future and applications are now open.

All you need to do to apply for the show is to fill out a simple form. The series will feature an “impartial mediator”.

But what exactly is Blue Therapy and how can you take part? Here’s all you need to know:

British couples needed for new Netflix show

Netflix is looking for couples with relationship problems for a new showNetflix is looking for couples with relationship problems for a new show
Netflix is looking for couples with relationship problems for a new show | Dragana Gordic - stock.adobe.com

In a post on the official Netflix UK and Ireland account, the streamer put out the call for couples to apply for a new series. It is called Blue Therapy - and it will be coming out in the near future.

The post read: “New reality series Blue Therapy is coming to Netflix and is casting for couples at a crossroads who would like expert help to fix their relationships.” It adds that is looking for people who feel “unheard or misunderstood” by their partners or feel they could benefit from an "impartial mediator”.

How to apply for Blue Therapy?

All you need to do to potentially take part in the new Netflix show is to fill out the following form here. Applicants must be 18 and over to take part in the series.

On the form it adds: “Please fill out this form as accurately and honestly as possible. This will help our casting team assess whether you are a good fit for the show. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.”

