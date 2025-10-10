My Hero Academia’s final season will continue this weekend 🦸‍♂️📺

My Hero Academia’s final season will continue this weekend.

The second episode is set to land on streaming shortly.

But what time can you expect the latest episode?

My Hero Academia has started its highly anticipated final season. Deku’s quest to become the number one hero is set to come to an end over the coming weeks.

Fans were left frustrated last weekend amid release issues, but hopefully that has all been ironed out for episode two. The final season will adapt the remaining chapters from the manga and bring the last battle between heroes and villains to the small screen.

My Hero Academia’s penultimate season came to an end almost a year ago. Viewers had a spin-off show to enjoy during the gap but the show is back airing weekly around the world.

When is My Hero Academia season 8 out?

My Hero Academia's final season is airing in 2025 | Crunchyroll

The hit superhero anime began its final run of episodes last Saturday (October 4). MHA is being released weekly once more with new instalments out on Saturdays.

It has yet to be confirmed how long season eight will be but previous ones have ranged between 13 and 25. The show is adapting the last part of the Final War arc and the Epilogue arc this time around.

What time does My Hero Academia season 8 episode 2?

The show is set to be broadcast by Yomiuri TV and Nippon TV in Japan. Viewers around the world can watch it on such streaming services as Crunchyroll and Hulu.

New episodes will be broadcast at 5.30pm Japan Standard Time. For fans in the UK, you can expect to be able to watch it from 9.30am.

If you live in America, the new episodes will be available from 1am PT/ 4.30am ET.

However, Crunchyroll users were left frustrated by delays last weekend. The episode took over 10 hours to arrive for some fans and there were missing subtitles for a number of viewers.

Fingers crossed that the issues have been ironed out before episode two comes out.

Who does the opening and ending songs?

For the eighth and final season of My Hero Academia, the opening theme song will be provided by Porno Graffitti. It is entitled: The Revo. The band had previously provided an opening theme for the show’s first season.

Providing the ending credits song this time around is Bump of Chicken and is called I.

