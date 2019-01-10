White Lies head for Leeds after releasing fifth album

White Lies are marking their decade together with the release of their new album and a tour that will check in at Leeds next month.

“Five” is as you would expect from the title the fifth album to come from the West London trio. It is out on February 1 and sees the band re-energised as they aim to scale new heights.

The landscape has drastically changed over the past decade, contemporaries have come and gone, consumerism constantly evolving but White Lies fans have remained as fervent and committed as ever both in the UK and internationally.

As the band explained; “This is a milestone record for White Lies. It marks our decade as a band, which has pushed us to expand our sound and reach new territory artistically - it marks the start of a new and exciting chapter for us.”

The writing and recording process took in both sides of the Atlantic including a creative sojourn to Los Angeles where they worked on new material with old acquaintance Ed Buller - producer of two previous White Lies albums including the band’s chart-topping debut “To Lose My Life” and third release “Big TV”.

The entire recording and writing process for “Five” has allowed the band to utilise past associates while also using the freedom to create the record they wanted to make.

They enlisted engineer James Brown (Arctic Monkeys, Foo Fighters) and renowned producer Flood who can also be heard contributing synths and keys on a couple of tracks, while eminent Grammy Award recipient Alan Moulder (Smashing Pumpkins, Nine Inch Nails, The Killers), having worked on the band’s first two albums, returns to mix “Five”.

More complex and bolder than its four predecessors with the addition of personal and-at-times intimate lyrics of bassist and primary songwriter Charles Cave, “Five” provides a confident stride forward as Cave concludes (somewhat tongue-in cheek), “I guess it’s true what they say, Five really IS the magic number.”

White Lies will be promoting their new record on an extensive European tour, which kicks off in Brighton at the end of this month and comes to Leeds at the O2 Academy on Sunday, February 3.

“Five” can be pre-ordered from http://smarturl.it/WhiteLiesFIVE