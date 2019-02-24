The Wildhearts back with new album and Leeds show

Great rock survivors The Wildhearts are back with a new album and a tour that will see them return to Leeds.

The Newcastle band are firing on all cylinders again and will release ‘Renaissance Men’ on May 3 - their first full-length studio album in 10 years.

To coincide with the release, The Wildhearts’ classic line up of Ginger, CJ, Ritchie and Danny are to play an eight-date UK tour, which includes a gig at Leeds’ Stylus venue.

For those not familiar with The Wildhearts’ sound, they play a distinctive fusion of hard rock, complimented by contemporary melodies and a bit of power pop thrown in.

With a career spanning nearly 30 years The Wildhearts helped change the landscape of British rock through the 90s and to this day they haven’t shown any sign of slowing down.

Tickets for the upcoming tour are available at: https://nvite.com/community/TheWildheartsTour