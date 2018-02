The Halle

Leeds Town Hall

Karina Canellakis (above) becomes the first female conductor to perform in the 2017/18 Leeds International Orchestral Season when she joins The Halle and pianist Sunwook Kim on February 24 at 7.30pm. The programme will feature music by the great German composers including Mendelssohn, Beethoven and Brahms. Sunwook Kim won the 2006 Leeds International Piano Competition at the age of 18.

Tel: 0113 376 0318.