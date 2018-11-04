Spanish band Hinds on their way to Leeds

Spanish indie rockers Hinds head out on their biggest UK tour yet this month and have included a Leeds date on their itinerary.

The band’s highly anticipated second album, ‘I Don’t Run’, was released back in April, showcasing a bigger, better, faster, funnier and more dexterous side of Hinds and last week the girls dropped their first new music since the album, the hugely melodic ‘British Mind’ which you can listen to here.

Co-produced by Hinds and Gordon Raphael (The Strokes, Regina Spektor), and engineered by Shawn Everett (Alabama Shakes, The War On Drugs, John Legend), the album is the product of a band fighting for their place, a band unwilling to rely upon their successes, a band who have just begun to prove themselves, and a band who plays hard but works even harder.

They will be backing it up with 17 shows in the UK, including a special one day Hinds’ curated mini-festival at London’s 1,500 capacity Hackney Arts Centre on Saturday, December 1.

Hinds can also be seen in Leeds at The Church on Thursday, November 29.