The Quireboys and FM

Warehouse 23, Wakefield on April 4.

Here’s a night any rocker shouldn’t miss. British legends The Quireboys go through their repertoire including, no doubt, material from their 2017 album White Trash Blues which championed the work of Muddy Waters, John Lee Hooker, Chuck Berry etc. Also on the bill are melodic rockers FM who’ve toured the world with the likes of Tina Turner, Foreigner and Gary Moore in their career which began in 1984.