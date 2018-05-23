Rising stars Jordan Allen set to preview new material at Leeds gig

With a seemingly unstoppable momentum driving the band to ever greater heights, the time is now for Jordan Allen.

A fresh face of rock’n’roll for the 21st century, this Bolton four-piece continue to surprise and captivate with every radio-storming single and riot-inducing gig fixture.

Comprising the talents of Danny Quin (Guitar), Kieran Loughran (Bass), and Nathan Howard (Drums), the band also boast an Ace amongst their hand with charismatic front man, lyricist (and source of band’s namesake): Jordan.

Guided by the esteemed Brontone Management (Muse, The Pogues, Pulled Apart by Horses), the band retreated to Peter Gabriel’s infamous Real World Studios where they spent a fruitful spell sowing the first seeds of their back catalogue. Armed with a string of head-turning singles including ‘Helter Skelter’, ‘Too Much Too Soon’ and ‘Dancing In The Dark’, the band took the airwaves of BBC Radio 6 Music and Radio X by storm, selling out gigs and soon enough found themselves invited to perform upon the hallowed stages of Leeds and Reading Festivals; the only way was up.

But life it seems, is not always so linear. Shortly after their triumphant Reading & Leeds shows, the band were dealt a devastating and derailing blow as Jordan lost his father in a short-lived battle with cancer.

Throughout history many a band has fallen apart over less. Yet driven with a overwhelming sense of determination, grit and love for the lost Jordan drew inspiration from the experience to create something hopeful, optimistic and as such conjured his most poignant work yet: ‘110 Ways To Make Things Better’. A timeless and endearing tribute to Jordan’s father Kevin.

In 2017, the band hurtled through sets at major festivals such as Tramlines, Dot To Dot, Live At Leeds and Isle Of Wight; had a blast on the road with newfound touring buddies The Sherlocks including an incredible performance to a 2500 capacity crowd at Manchester Academy; bothered the airwaves once more with the unleashing of rowdy fan-favourite ‘R.O.S.I.E’ (as produced by David Rahad-Jones) which tallied up plays on BBC Introducing, BBC Radio 6Music, and Radio X-Posure Playlist as well as being made Mark Richardson’s Record Of The Week on Virgin Radio ; bowled fans new and old over with a 16 date sell-out UK winter headline tour; plus, to cap it off the band were even granted the honour of illuminating the Bolton Christmas Lights.

In 2018, the band return reinvigorated and reaching for the heavens with what may be their most ambitious single to date: ’Synchronised’; a track that sees Jordan embracing the chaos of the last few years and wielding it into one of their most powerful and potent releases.

The band are heading out on the road again over the next month and will be appearing at Leeds venue The Lending Room on Saturday, June 9 when they will be previewing their confident new single ‘Synchronised’ and more.