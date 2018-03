The Sorcerer

Batley Town Hall, April 18-21

When a newly-engaged young man called Alexis Pointdextre decides to employ John Wellington Wells, a magician, to distribute a love-potion amongst the inhabitants of the little village of Ploverleigh, his aim is to make everyone happy. The potion is added to tea served at the engagement party, making all the villagers fall in love with the first person they meet. Great Gilbert & Sullivan fun with Batley G&S Society. 07810 447183