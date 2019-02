The Lindisfarne Story 2019 A Twist in the Tale

Phoenix Theatre, Castleford, April 10. A celebration of the life, times and music of the North East of England’s most beloved band, Lindisfarne who brought us memorable songs like Lady Eleanor and Run for Home. Founder member and drummer Ray Laidlaw and front man Billy Mitchell tell the remarkable story with a combination of rare video, unseen photographs and acoustic versions of their favourite songs.

Tickets: 01977 664566