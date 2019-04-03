Limited Leeds Festival day tickets still available as Reading’s Saturday sells out

Soon after Sunday day tickets sold out for Reading Festival the remaining Saturday day tickets have now been snapped up to see Post Malone and Twenty One Pilots at the big August bank holiday event.

Weekend tickets and limited Friday day tickets to see The 1975 headline the iconic main stage are currently still available for Reading as are very few tickets for its sister event, the Leeds Festival.

Taking place from August 23-25, Reading and Leeds Festivals will see huge headline performances from rock titans Foo Fighters as well as Twenty One Pilots, double BRIT Award winners The 1975 and Texan superstar Post Malone.

In addition to these mammoth headliners, Leeds festival’s Bramham Park site will also showcase more than 200 acts, including Dave, Billie Eilish, Blossoms, A Day to Remember, Royal Blood, Chvrches, You Me At Six, AJ Tracey, The Hunna, Charli XCX and Bastille.

Tickets are on sale from www.readingandleedsfestival.com