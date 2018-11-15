Leading jazz guitarist Nigel Price in Wakefield

The Nigel Price Organ Quartet

Wakefield Jazz, Wakefield Sports Club, November 23

The Nigel Price Organ Quartet is next up at Wakefield Jazz, led by award-winning guitarist Nigel Price, whose career spans more than 25 years. He is acknowledged as one of the finest exponents of jazz guitar in the UK today.

A regular performer at Ronnie Scott’s, his blend of flowing bebop lines, deep blues sensibility and his mastery of chording continues to delight audiences and fellow musicians alike.

The highly skilled fingers of long-standing favourite Ross Stanley on organ needs no introduction to the Wakefield audience. Tenor Sax is provided by the explosive and fiery Vasilis Xenopoulos on his first visit to the venue but well known to the ensemble.

Winston Clifford will be driving those strong rhythms from behind the drum kit. Another great night in store for the Wakefield Jazz audience. Doors open at 7pm. Food available from 7.15pm. First Set 8.30pm prompt, second set 10pm.

Tickets £15. Full details and to buy tickets online go to www.wakefieldjazz.org or you can join the Wakefield Jazz group on Facebook and Twitter. Wakefield Jazz operates a 50 per cent discount on full entry for students and has now extended that to anyone under 25.