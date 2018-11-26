Larkins about as tour heads to Leeds

Ahead of their biggest headline tour to date, culminating in a hometown headline show at the Albert Hall, Manchester-based band Larkins have rebooted their single ‘Something Beautiful’, giving it an edge that sets it apart from other indie acts.

The band’s chemistry has been a cornerstone of their success so far, having grown up and gone to the same school together in Glossop. ‘Something Beautiful’ is evidence of this process. From the off, it highlights the band’s maturity with a confidence and conviction about its direction.

With vibrant guitar lines and a crisp beat behind it, is bristles with a cocksure swagger that epitomises all that Larkins are about - refined and catchy indie pop tracks that justify their position as ‘Manchester’s next arena act’.

Produced by Chris Zane (Friendly Fires, Passion Pit) and mixed by Mike Crossey (The 1975, Foals), ‘Something Beautiful’ marks a turning point for Larkins, one that will see them come into their own in the near future.

That strong bond both within the band and to their roots has informed their songwriting and style, allowing that chemistry to blossom, and this has been central to their appeal and ever-growing following across the north.

On the back of sold-out shows across the country - including at Manchester’s O2 Academy 2 - as well as appearances at some of the UK’s most iconic festivals and their first foray into mainland Europe, Larkins have honed their craft and cemented their position as a must-see band.

See for yourselves when Larkins appear at the Brudenell Social Club, in Leeds on February 28, 2019.