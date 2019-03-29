Join in this Boogie Woogie Wonderland

Boogie Wonderland

Castleford Phoenix Theatre on Friday, April 26

If you want to get down and boogie like they did back in the Seventies then this is a brilliant show to see. It’s no wonder this dance fest which features a live eight piece band, comes with glowing endorcements from the likes of Robert ‘Kool’ Bell from Kool and the Gang “I love Boogie Wonderland. Keep on Funking!”; Graham Gouldman from 10CC “If you want to get down with the hippest, funkiest band, in the land then go see Boogie Wonderland” and Mike Peters of The Alarm “There is no finer show in the universe to get people on their feet!!!” - and if you don’t believe him just take a look at the photo from one of their performances at the top of the page. This really is the ultimate celebration of the biggest disco floor fillers ever. Boogie Wonderland is the UK’s number one disco tribute show and is guaranteed to have you dancing All Night Long - just like Lionel Richie. A live band of West End musicians present all those favourite, timeless disco hits with slick choreography and stunning vocals making this the greatest disco party ever! Revel in the incredible sounds of Earth, Wind & Fire. KC and the Sunshine Band, The Jacksons, Sister Sledge, Bee Gees, ABBA, Chic and many more. Boogie Wonderland is the perfect party night out. Celebrate the Good Times and Don’t Stop “Til You Get Enough!