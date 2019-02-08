Jack Walton releases new single ahead of hotly anticipated debut album

Castleford singer songwriter Jack Walton has released his first single of 2019, We Are Golden, a powerful statement of self-belief which urges listeners to be true to themselves.

With heartfelt lyrics and a breath-taking vocal delivery, Jack weaves uplifting lyrics around heartfelt guitar playing, contemporary electronic beats and skilful production.

Drawing from influences as diverse as Led Zeppelin, Prince, Justin Bieber and Paolo Nutini, he fuses electronic and acoustic elements to create an unparalleled sound that’s truly his own.

We Are Golden is the first taste of Jack’s hotly-anticipated debut album, Stolen Hearts & Stolen Cars, scheduled for release this year. The track, which was released on Thursday, will be accompanied by a video filmed in London.

Jack said: “This song is about standing alone with the truth. Stripping away all the noise of life, searching until you find the gold in everyone. It’s about believing in yourself, and having the determination to be true to yourself and realise dreams.”

He has been writing and recording original music since the age of 11, initially refining his talents as a performer while playing gigs around his hometown of Castleford.

Since finding fame on The X Factor 2014, Jack has established himself as an accomplished solo artist and a talented songwriter and performer, receiving support from former One Direction man Louis Tomlinson.

After being scouted by several major labels, Jack decided to sign with indie imprint and production house The House of Nanchang.