Yorkshire Philharmonic Choir

Wakefield Cathedral, November 25 at 6.30pm

Wakefield Cathedral will once again resonate to the sounds of Yorkshire Philharmonic Choir as they perform Handel’s epic workThe Messiah. Conducted by Andrew Padmore and accompanied by the Amici Ensemble, the soloists are Bibi Heal (Soprano); Beth McKay (Contralto); Toby Ward (Tenor) and Miles Taylor (Bass).

yorkshirephilharmonicchoir.co.uk website for tickets.