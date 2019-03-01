Guitar jazz masterclass from top quartet

Pete Oxley and Nicholas Meier

Wakefield Jazz, Wakefield Sports Club, Eastmoor Road on Friday, March 8

Guitarists Pete Oxley and Nicolas Meier are touring their new album with music that uses a wide variety of guitars including Fretless 11-string (Glissentar), acoustic and electric 12-strings, slide, 7-string nylon, sitar guitar, fretless guitar, jazz guitars etc. As ever, all of the pieces have been arranged so that they can be performed live so we can expect a dazzling display of spontaneity and intuitive interplay covering a wide variety of genres from Turkish panache through Latin American to English pastoralism. This quartet has Ralph Mizraki on bass with the irrepressible Paul Cavaciuti driving the rhythm on drums. Friday March 8 will be a good and maybe a surprising night to be at Wakefield Jazz! Locally regarded as a hidden gem Wakefield Jazz invests time and effort in promoting and supporting up and coming musicians who are often featured as support sets alongside international jazz stars.

Doors open at 7pm. Food available from 7.15pm see website to order. First Set 8.30pm prompt. Tickets £15.00

For full details on this and future gigs and to buy tickets online go to www.wakefieldjazz.org Alternatively you can join the Wakefield Jazz group on Facebook and Twitter.