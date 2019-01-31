Fifty more names added to Leeds Festival 2019 line-up

Leeds Festival has lifted the lid on another 50 acts who will play at this year’s event at Bramham Park.

Chart heavyweights Charli XCX, Royal Blood (in a UK festival exclusive), Chvrches, Lil Uzi Vert, Enter Shikari, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes (another UK festival exclusive), Anderson. Paak & The Free Nationals and You Me At Six are among the new additions.

The acts will play alongside headliners The 1975, Post Malone, Twenty One Pilots and Foo Fighters over the summer bank holiday weekend (August 23 to 25).

Brighton duo Royal Blood are lined up to bring their juggernaut rock sound back to the main stage for an electrifying appearance at Reading and Leeds.

Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher’s meteoric rise is backed up by a trick bag of unabashed hits made to get the festival fields bouncing.

Pop visionary and musical chameleon Charli XCX is set to hit the stage with an exuberant display of danceable future-pop.

Chvrches are also announced to bring their forward thinking, epic synth pop fresh off the release of new album ‘Love Is Dead’, while electro agit-rock heavyweights Enter Shikari make their triumphant return to Leeds for a sets of visceral thrills for the rockers and ravers alike.

Philly rapper Lil Uzi Vert is one of the biggest names in hip hop and his inventive emo-rap has yanked the genre into the future, get ready for a kinetic performance worthy of his rock star status.

London break out artist Fredo recently scored his first number one featuring on Dave’s ‘Funky Friday’ and is set for a huge set over the weekend alongside London rapper AJ Tracey who will be releasing his highly anticipated self-titled debut album next month.

Atlanta rappers Gunna and Lil Baby, who have become one of the most talked-about combos in hip-hop and creative style in the world also join the bill along with hip-hop and soul dynamo Anderson and Paak & The Free Nationals who will be sure to bring sophistication and exhilaration in equal measure.

You Me At Six are no strangers to Reading and Leeds and are riding high after the release of their acclaimed sixth album ‘VI’ which has seen them grow into a pop-tastic rock powerhouse.

Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes unleashed incredible punk-edged secret sets at both Reading and Leeds last year and fans can expect another thrilling, crowd surfing good time.

Australian punks The Chats are making the long flight over, known best for their viral song and video ‘Smoko’.

Brace for impact as acclaimed Floridian pop punk rockers, A Day To Remember, bring their infectious fusion of metal riffs and pop punk hooks to Reading and Leeds festival.

Famously dubbed the ‘Arizona Emo Group’, The Maine have stood the test of time as one of pop-punks mainstays, who are joined by YouTube phenomenon-turned-legitimate rock trio Against The Current, led by the brilliant vocalist Chrissy Costanza.

Elsewhere, UK fast-rising producer Mura Masa joins the line-up following his huge critical success across the globe and a string of superstar artists featuring on his tracks, including A$AP Rocky and Charli XCX.

Also heading to the festival is BBC Sound of 2019 winner Octavian. With an array of accolades coming his way, 2019 is set to be a huge year for the London-based rapper.

Festival favourites Circa Waves will be on hand with a bucket full of punchy guitar driven bangers to get the crowd on their feet, joined by follow Liverpudlians and purveyors of indie dance floor hits The Wombats who are at the top of their game.

The enigmatic The Japanese House aka Amber Bain will saunter through a set of dreamy synthpop, while Dirty Hit label mate No Rome makes his debut Reading & Leeds appearance.

The Hunna have coolly garnered themselves a legion of fans with huge festival friendly radio hits like ‘Bonfire’ and ‘Summer’ and Birmingham’s Peace are ready to make their thunderous return to the festivals.

American DJ Honey Dijon, YouTube sensation Cavetown, Alma as well as Andy C, Becky Hill, Bexey, Blaenavon, Bloxx, Comethazine, D-Block Europe, Distruction Boyz, Fisher, Headie One, Hockey Dad, Holy Goof, Joji, Loud Luxury, The Night Café, Nothing,nowhere., NSG, SASASAS, Slowthai, Ten Tonnes, The Story So Far, Twin Atlantic and Twisted Wheel have also been added to the stellar bill already confirmed for Reading & Leeds 2019.

Tickets for this year’s Leeds Festival are available from www.readingandleedsfestival.com