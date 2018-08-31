Dan Owen follows debut album with Leeds appearance on UK tour

Following a string of irresistible singles, including the Radio One and Virgin Radio playlisted ‘Hideaway’ and the 12 million stream notching hit ‘Made To Love You’, Dan Owen has just released his much anticipated debut album and will be taking it out on the road in the autumn.

With a knack for emotive, soulful tunes with lush orchestration in the vein of Paolo Nutini, Ed Harcourt, or Bon Iver, Dan has also been winning fans with his impressive and distinct vocal talents, with The Independent championing the singer as “a voice quite beyond his years”.

He will be putting his singing talents to the test on a tour that brings him to Leeds at The Wardrobe on October 12 when he will perform tracks from his dreamy new LP ’Stay Awake With Me’.

Regarding the record, Dan said: “This is my first album. I like to think of it as a collection of personal stories and experiences. I feel like this is what I have been working for since I first picked up a guitar at eight years old.

“A lot has happened since then and these songs cover some of the high and low points for me and some of those closest to me. I am really grateful to everyone who has been a part of the process and I couldn’t be more proud of the result.”

Dan’s latest single ‘Icarus’ has made it to the Radio Two playlist with rave support for the Shrewsbury singer coming from across the station. The song features soaring guitars and expansive orchestral strings while Dan’s jaw-dropping vocal abilities deliver a dark and hard-hitting story about drug abuse.